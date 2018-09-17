Sibanye-Stillwater a big step closer to completing deal to buy Lonmin

Sibanye-Stillwater’s all-share bid for the whole of world number three platinum miner Lonmin cleared an important hurdle on Monday, with the Competition Commission recommending the transaction with a number of conditions, particularly around job losses and procurement deals.

The commission’s recommendation will be considered by the Competition Tribunal, which makes the final decision on the transaction that will push Sibanye into the position as one of the world’s leading sources of platinum group metals (PGMs).

The key assets in the takeover of Lonmin are its concentrators, smelters and refineries, which give Sibanye the rare advantage of being a mine-to-markets operator in the South African PGM space. Only Anglo American Platinum and Impala Platinum have the entire pipeline under their control, while Northam Platinum has a long-standing agreement with Heraeus to refine its metals.

Sibanye has already bought Anglo American Platinum’s Rustenburg mines and the neighbouring Aquarius Platinum assets. By acquiring Lonmin, Sibanye ties up a vast chunk of PGM-rich real estate around Rustenburg, adding to its palladium and platinum mining, recycling and refining assets in the US.

Among the commission’s key concerns were the loss of up to 3,000 jobs as a result of Sibanye taking over Lonmin’s mines and processing plants, the continuation of procurement deals Lonmin has with communities and other smaller parties, as well as agreements with the Bapo ba Mogale community and the continuation of social and labour plans.

The job losses were over and above the 12,600 positions Lonmin has said it was cutting over a three-year period as a result of closing old, depleted and unprofitable mines.

The commission said that as one of the conditions of its approval of the deal was the creation of three "short-term mining projects which are earmarked to avoid retrenchments."

"The employment savings on two of these three projects are likely to materialise in the event that platinum prices increase in future and mining costs are maintained at certain levels," the commission said.

The commission said Sibanye had to continue with Lonmin’s procurement deals with black-owned companies and individuals.

Lonmin and Sibanye shareholders have to vote their approval of the transaction that will give Lonmin shareholders 11% of the merged companies. Management of both companies have said they expect the deal to be finalised before the end of 2018.

