Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How restructuring dragged Implats deeper into the red

14 September 2018 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

World’s second-largest platinum miner, Impala Platinum, reported its full-year results on Thursday.

The company’s net loss has widened by more than 30% due to an impairment of R13bn on its Rustenberg operations, where the group plans to cut more than 13,000 jobs over the next two years. The group has also slashed its production guidance by almost a third. On the brighter side, at a gross profit level, the company actually swung to a profit.  

Implats CEO Nico Muller spoke to Business Day TV about the results and what lies ahead for the company.

Implats CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company's results and what lies ahead

Implats aims to channel Zimplats windfall to mines

Impala Platinum will divert all its cash resources to returning its Rustenburg mines to profit
Companies
5 hours ago

Rustenburg mines a tough test for Implats

It doesn’t take a financial wizard to see that the Rustenburg mines are in trouble
Companies
5 hours ago

Implats’ Zimbabwe units get waiver on ownership requirements

Zimplats and the miner’s Mimosa joint venture do not need to be 51% owned by locals due to other initiatives the companies are implementing
Companies
18 hours ago

Impala Platinum’s R13bn restructuring impairment puts it deeper into the red

That masked operational improvements as it removes unprofitable ounces, and Implats says long-patient investors will get their rewards — just not ...
Companies
1 day ago

Mining: Finding solutions to the unintended consequences of poor policy

As a country, and as an industry, we need to be asking how to create an enabling environment which will encourage business to invest in SA
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Aspen sheds R18.5bn on sale of baby milk business
Companies / Healthcare
2.
The Post Office turnaround: a game-changer
Companies
3.
The Post Office turnaround: Barnes rides into town
Companies
4.
Tribunal approves Off The Shelf deal to acquire a ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Aspen sinks on sale of baby milk business
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.