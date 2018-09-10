WATCH: ARM reports 50% jump in full-year headline earnings per share

Companies / Mining

African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt joined Business Day TV in studio for more detail behind their latest results.

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) released its full-year numbers on Friday, recording a 51% jump in headline earnings, following the restructuring of its coal unit debt.

The group's CEO, Mike Schmidt, joined Business Day TV in studio to offer more detail behind the numbers.

