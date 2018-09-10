News Leader
WATCH: ARM reports 50% jump in full-year headline earnings per share
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt joined Business Day TV in studio for more detail behind their latest results.
10 September 2018 - 10:47
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) released its full-year numbers on Friday, recording a 51% jump in headline earnings, following the restructuring of its coal unit debt.
The group's CEO, Mike Schmidt, joined Business Day TV in studio to offer more detail behind the numbers.
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt joined Business Day TV in studio to dicuss the group's latest results.
