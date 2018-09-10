Companies / Mining

ANNUAL RESULTS

Northam considers best way to reward investors

Capex will drop to R2bn in 2019, which will ‘complete the heavy lifting, in particular at Booysendal South’

10 September 2018 - 05:13 Allan Seccombe
Paul Dunne. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Paul Dunne. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

As Northam Platinum’s capital spend on growth slides off a record high the company is considering the best way to return value to shareholders, with dividends the least preferred option.

Northam spent R3.8bn in its 2018 financial year to end-June on developing its new Booysendal South mining complex, buying resources from Anglo American Platinum to give its Zondereinde mine fresh ore in good ground, the mothballed Eland mine from Glencore, building a new furnace and buying a platinum group metals recycling business in the US.

Capex will drop to R2bn in 2019, which will "complete the heavy lifting, in particular at Booysendal South" and spending will drop to R1.5bn in 2020. Sustaining capital across all its SA operations would be about R1bn a year.

With its growth blocks in place, the focus is now on making sure the company realises the potential from these assets, while the board will decide on the best way to reward shareholders, CEO Paul Dunne said on Friday.

While its cash holdings by the end of the year had shrivelled to R389m from R1.8bn, Northam had more than R2.5bn worth of metal in concentrate stockpiled in its smelter because the company is treating another company’s concentrate. That revenue will be realised in coming months.

With the strong improvement in the price for its six metals since the end of June, falling capital expenditure and the potential of rolling over debt due in 2019, Northam could start buying back the preference shares in its empowerment deal that set up a company called Zambezi Platinum.

"What we are busy with now is the project execution phase, in particular Booysendal, and once it’s complete the group becomes very cash generative," he said.

Dividends attract a 20% tax. The intention is to buy the preference shares, which attract a dividend from Northam of upward of R1bn a year, he said.

Northam, one of the most aggressively growing platinum companies in SA, reported that operating profit rose 34% to R823m for the year to end-June compared with the previous year. Normalised earnings were up nearly 6% to R422m.

The profit line was skewed by a R1.1bn dividend payment to holders of the preference share put in place for an empowerment transaction.

Northam recorded a post-tax loss of R705m from a R636m loss the previous year.

Production of six metals comprising the basket of platinum group metals Northam generates increased 4.5% to 571,843-million ounces for the year, with Zondereinde, the deepest of SA’s platinum mines, boosting output by 7%.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Northam lifts operating profit after year of record spending

The platinum company’s profit line is skewed by a dividend payment related to an empowerment transaction to lift black ownership to just above 30%
Companies
2 days ago

Pan African strikes gold at Barberton operations

The miner uncovers fresh ore resources in an area that has been mined for 130 years
Companies
3 days ago

Rand expected to benefit iron ore producer Assore

The business sells 95% of its product into global markets, says Assore CEO Charles Walters
Companies
3 days ago

DRC’s ‘green’ coltan giant resumes buying ore

Société Minière de Bisunzu’s mining sites were shut after allegations of smuggling and attacks by artisanal diggers against company officials
Companies
4 days ago

DRDGold aims big with tailings

Company wants to join other miners west of Johannesburg to build large retreatment plant and clean up area
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Bain & Co replaces SA head and offers to ...
Companies
2.
Nedbank CEO warns ANC’s land plan could trigger ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Aveng’s share price halves on upcoming ...
Companies
4.
Jack Ma takes a leaf from Bill Gates’s book as he ...
Companies
5.
Turmoil at Tesla as executives leave and shares ...
Companies

Related Articles

Northam lifts operating profit after year of record spending
Companies / Mining

Analysts welcome Northam’s appointment of Mcebisi Jonas to serve on its board
Companies / Mining

Mcebisi Jonas joins boards of Northam and Sygnia
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.