AngloGold’s new CEO snaps up nearly R6m worth of shares

10 September 2018 - 14:46 Allan Seccombe
Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
AngloGold Ashanti’s new CEO, Kelvin Dushnisky, clearly sees upside in the company’s share price, snapping up 50,000 of its American depositary receipts for R5.86m.

The shares worth $386,584 were bought in four tranches over three days in New York between September 4 and September 6, just days after the Canadian took up his new role at the world’s third-largest gold producer.

A large purchase or sale of shares by a CEO and fellow executives is often seen as a signal of confidence or worries about the company.

Dushnisky replaced Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who was appointed CEO of Indian diversified miner Vedanta Resources.

Among the most pressing tasks for Dushnisky is the successful rebuild and restart of the perennially problematic Obuasi mine in Ghana, which was shut to allow AngloGold time to redesign a new mine, seek partners, and resolve the fiscal regime with the Ghanaian government before launching the project.

AngloGold Ashanti secures environmental permission for Obuasi mine

The world’s third-largest gold miner says it had cleared another hurdle as it seeks to redevelop the high-grade mine in Ghana
Companies
2 months ago

Among the other challenges are the continued difficulties in Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo, where the governments have changed fiscal agreements or are demanding payments related to taxes for the mining sectors in each of those countries.

Dushnisky was the president of the world’s biggest gold miner, Barrick Gold, a large shareholder in Acacia Mining, a gold miner that ran into troubles in Tanzania. Dushnisky was not directly involved in trying to help Acacia resolve its difficulties in that country.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Subscribe to BL premium

