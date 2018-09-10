AngloGold’s new CEO snaps up nearly R6m worth of shares

AngloGold Ashanti’s new CEO, Kelvin Dushnisky, clearly sees upside in the company’s share price, snapping up 50,000 of its American depositary receipts for R5.86m.

The shares worth $386,584 were bought in four tranches over three days in New York between September 4 and September 6, just days after the Canadian took up his new role at the world’s third-largest gold producer.

A large purchase or sale of shares by a CEO and fellow executives is often seen as a signal of confidence or worries about the company.

Dushnisky replaced Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, who was appointed CEO of Indian diversified miner Vedanta Resources.

Among the most pressing tasks for Dushnisky is the successful rebuild and restart of the perennially problematic Obuasi mine in Ghana, which was shut to allow AngloGold time to redesign a new mine, seek partners, and resolve the fiscal regime with the Ghanaian government before launching the project.