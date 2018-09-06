Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: DRDGold’s plans for Joburg’s old dumps

06 September 2018 - 10:53 Business Day TV
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Increased gold production and a reduction in cash operating costs boosted DRDGold’s annual results.

The gold tailings retreatment specialist reported a 6% increase in revenue, while operating profit surged 38%, and headline earnings per share (HEPS) climbed to 1.7c.

The group generated free cash flow of R93m and although its long-term strategy is to remain unhedged and keep borrowings to a minimum, the company has secured a R300m revolving credit facility to begin the first phase of Far West Gold Recoveries and to mitigate liquidity risk.

CEO Niël Pretorius spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results.

CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

Higher taxes take shine off DRDGold’s strong operating performance

The gold tailings retreatment specialist continues its battle with Ekurhuleni over tens of millions of rand in electricity fees, and is confident of ...
Companies
1 day ago

DRDGold aims big with tailings

Company wants to join other miners west of Johannesburg to build large retreatment plant and clean up area
Companies
7 hours ago

Acquisitive Sibanye wraps up DRDGold deal

Sibanye-Stillwater’s consolidation of the local mining sector continues unabated with the finalisation of an asset swap in exchange for shares ...
Companies
1 month ago

DRDGold opts out of lung disease legal settlement

For a smaller gold miner with no underground activity, individual litigation could cost less than joint reparations
Companies
4 months ago

JSE opens firmer as market takes optimistic view on trade spat

Local bourse is stronger, following Asian markets that were mostly stronger as officials downplayed Donald Trump’s more aggressive stance on ...
Markets
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MMI’s new team declares dismal results
Companies / Financial Services
2.
McKinsey pays back interest arising from Eskom ...
Companies
3.
AgriSA decries talk of expropriation
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
DRDGold aims big with tailings
Companies / Mining
5.
Elon Musk head-butted car in Tesla factory — ...
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.