Companies / Mining

Gwede Mantashe shuts shady Mpumalanga mining office

04 September 2018 - 05:10 JANA MARAIS AND LISA STEYN
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attempts to clean the rot that spread under his predecessor’s regime and discouraged investment in a sector that once dominated the economy took another step forward after mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe closed the department’s Mpumalanga office, which has been plagued by allegations of corruption.

This follows Mantashe’s earlier decisions to reopen the Mining Charter for further negotiations with industry and withdraw the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Amendment Bill in order to create a separate legal framework for the petroleum sector, as requested by the industry.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article:  Shady Mpumalanga mining office shut

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium  to read the full story, please click here.   

Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘SA is being recalibrated’

The president is on a state visit to China ahead of the two-day Forum on China-Africa Co-operation
World
1 day ago

Mantashe wants to axe long-delayed MPRDA Amendment Bill

The minister says the current act can govern the mining sector, and the petroleum sector can have its own legislative framework
National
12 days ago

Lingering uncertainty over policy keeps investors on sidelines

‘Latin America faces the same challenges as far as legislation and political risk are concerned’
Companies
22 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Demoralised SA thirsts for moral justice

SA’s economic woes are self-inflicted and cannot be divorced from politics
Opinion
4 days ago

Neal Froneman: SA is near the point of no return

Comments reflect industry concern about whether the latest charter can reconcile the expectations of the ANC’s constituency and the need to ...
Companies
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mcebisi Jonas joins boards of Northam and Sygnia
Companies / Mining
2.
‘Proudly SA’ Bidvest is having a hard time in its ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Rockcastle defies calls for neutral investigation
Companies / Property
4.
Transnet boardroom battle heats up
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Is your investment portfolio future-proofed for ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.