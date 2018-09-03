Companies / Mining

Mcebisi Jonas joins board of Northam Platinum

03 September 2018 - 10:59 Robert Laing
Partners: Mcebisi Jonas. Picture: BRIAN WITBOOI /THE HERALD

Northam Platinum has joined MTN in appointing former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas as an independent nonexecutive director.

On Monday, Northam issued a statement saying Jonas along with former Aquarius Platinum CEO Jean Nel would be joining its board.

On May 7, MTN appointed Jonas along with Swazi Tshabalala as nonexecutive directors.

Jonas, a key whistle-blower who helped expose SA’s state capture scandal, has been in the news recently testifying before the Zondo commission.

Besides serving on Northam’s and MTN’s boards as an independent nonexecutive director, Jonas is one of four independent presidential investment envoys, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to attract investors to SA.

He is also a former chairperson and nonexecutive director of the Public Investment Corporation.

