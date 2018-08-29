Master Drilling project orders in SA shrivel

The persistent unsettled nature of SA’s mining environment and the hunt for fresh business has pushed Master Drilling’s exposure to its home base to a fraction of what it was.

SA makes up just 10% of Master Drilling’s list of potential orders as companies consider new projects. The country contributes 22% of group revenue, down from more than 30% a few years ago.

As SA’s leading drilling company offering services to the mining, hydro-electric and construction sectors both in SA and in key mining jurisdictions in Africa, South America and Europe, Master Drilling is a good barometer for the health of the mining industry.

In SA, the picture is bleak, particularly in the gold and platinum mines, but Master Drilling hopes a three-to five-year extension of a drilling programme it has run for six years at Kumba Iron Ore’s Kolomela mine will underpin its fortunes in SA where it started business in 1986.

The scenario in Africa, where Master Drilling makes the biggest gross profit, was no better, with exploration drilling and expenditure down by 30% to 40% from five years earlier with standoffs between governments in Tanzania and Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and mining companies making junior companies too nervous to invest in the highest risk part of the mineral extraction cycle, said CEO Danie Pretorius.