Northam prepares to grow

Northam Platinum has more than R2bn worth of metal waiting to be processed and sold as its mining volumes exceeded the capacity at its smelter, a short-term problem that will be addressed with its newly commissioned furnace.

In the 2018 financial year to end-June, Northam notched up record capital expenditure of R3.8bn as it laid the building blocks for growth, most notably a R1bn deal with Anglo American Platinum for a block of land next to its deep-level Zondereinde mine, the R175m purchase of the whole of Eland Platinum from Glencore, and buying a US platinum group metals (PGM) recycling business.

Northam is one of the few platinum miners doing deals in SA in the prevailing market of weak and uncertain platinum prices. Impala Platinum and Lonmin, two of the world’s largest sources of the mined metal, are both closing their old and unprofitable mines, with the combined number of job losses set at a projected 25,600 people.

Financial structure

Northam has an empowerment financial structure in place that skews bottom-line profit each year and the 12 months to end-June were no different, with the company forecasting a loss and headline loss of between 185.9c and 216c when it reports results on September 7 compared to 181.8c and 181.9c respectively the year before. There is a noncash preference share dividend that is accounted for by the Zambezi Platinum empowerment structure.