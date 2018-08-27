SA discount makes gold mines targets

The reduction in exposure to SA — with the country providing about 10% of each company’s gold — and their relatively low valuations because of perceived risk mean they trade at discounts to their international peers. This, is turn, makes them takeover targets, says Nedbank mining analyst Leon Esterhuizen. He argues the SA discount, measured on a range of metrics, is unlikely to be narrowed because of "reasons that had almost everything to do with returns on capital, rather than anything political".

An international predator could make an offer, including a sizeable premium for either AngloGold or Gold Fields, ditch the SA assets and still generate "substantial upside", he says.

Harmony Gold expects a precipitous drop in gold production from SA in the next five years and, according to its own forecasts, Papua New Guinea will quickly become its largest source of production, dwarfing that of SA.

AngloGold, for years one of the giants of SA’s gold sector, had the option at its Moab Khotsong mine to invest in the geologically complicated Zaaiplaats project, which has 10-million ounces of resources. However, it opted not to spend nearly R12bn on developing and running the 12-year project at Moab, a mine described by consultant SRK as SA’s newest deep-level gold mine. It came into production in 2003.

There have been no new deep-level mines built since then. The other deep-level mine that came into production at around the same time, South Deep, has proved deeply problematic for owner Gold Fields, which has spent R32bn in buying the mine and trying to mechanise it since 2006.

The lack of investment in large new mines means the slide in SA gold production is unlikely to be curbed — let alone reversed — as more companies turn to relatively cheap, safe tailings retreatment operations that employ fewer people.

Harmony Gold, which bought the Moab operations from AngloGold for $300m cash, mentions Zaaiplaats as one of the possible projects it could trigger to address a steep drop in production by almost two-thirds to below 500,000oz of gold a year by 2026 from 1.5-million ounces.

Harmony is conducting a feasibility study into Zaaiplaats, building on the work done by AngloGold, but any multibillion-rand development project in SA will come as Harmony, with a capitalisation of R11bn, has to find R20bn to fund its half of the Wafi-Golpu copper and gold project in Papua New Guinea.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the "SA discount" for gold mining shares made it expensive to issue equity to fund growth and tough to raise well-priced debt.

Sibanye is heavily exposed to SA, with all its gold mines and projects as well as a large platinum group metal footprint in the country. But it has taken the bold step of buying the US palladium and platinum miner Stillwater for $2.2bn, giving it critical geographical diversity.

Sibanye will continue investing in its SA mines, but any future growth is likely to be purchases of offshore assets.

