WATCH: How Sibanye returned to profit

24 August 2018 - 09:46 Business Day TV
Stillwater mine. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sibanye-Stillwater reported its interim results on Thursday.

The miner is back in the black, with headline earnings per share (HEPS) coming in at 4c from a loss of  R1.35. Revenue has surged 24%, boosted by the inclusion of six months of production from the company's US platinum assets, which it acquired in 2017 along with higher metal prices

CEO Neal Froneman spoke to Business Day TV about the company's results.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the company's interim results

