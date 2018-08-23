Companies / Mining

WATCH: What Gwede Mantashe's plan to scrap the mineral resources bill means

23 August 2018 - 08:56 Business Day TV
Gwede Mantashe. Picture: RAJESH JANTILAL

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe is planning to withdraw the Mineral Resources Development Amendment Bill that has been the subject of legal process since 2013.

The minister says the withdrawal will allow the mining industry to be governed by the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act in its present form, whereas the petroleum sector's needs could be addressed in a dedicated, directly targeted legislative framework for that sector.

Peter Leon, a partner and mining lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills, spoke to Business Day TV about the minister's proposal.

Peter Leon, a partner and mining lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills, talks to Business Day TV about the proposal to withdraw the Mineral Resources Development Amendment Bill

