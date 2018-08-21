WATCH: How AngloGold returned to profit

AngloGold Ashanti swung back to profitability in the six months to end-June.

It reported adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) of $0.21 compared with a loss last year of 23c.

This is due to an improvement in its operating performance and a decline in costs. Now, production may have increased only 4%, but AngolGold is still expecting its full-year output to come at the upper end of its previous forecast range.

CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s results and explained where the optimism comes from.