WATCH: How AngloGold returned to profit

21 August 2018 - 09:12 Business Day TV
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

AngloGold Ashanti swung back to profitability in the six months to end-June.

It reported adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) of $0.21 compared with a loss last year of 23c.

This is due to an improvement in its operating performance and a decline in costs. Now, production may have increased only 4%, but AngolGold is still expecting its full-year output to come at the upper end of its previous forecast range.

CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s results and explained where the optimism comes from.

CEO Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

