Implats to report record loss on plan to cut mines
Impala Platinum (Implats) will report a record annual loss of up to R11.7bn as it writes off the value of its Rustenburg mines — where it is starting extensive restructuring — by R9.7bn.
Implats, the world’s second-largest source of platinum, drew a heated backlash from mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and Joseph Mathunjwa, president of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), the largest union at the Rustenburg mines, for its plans to cut 13,000 jobs and reduce the number of mines to six from 11.
The plans, which will cost R2.7bn to effect over two years, add to the woes of SA’s mining sector, which is haemorrhaging jobs in the platinum and gold sectors where old and unprofitable mines are closed or scaled down to eke out the last profitable ounces.
Given its plans with its mines around Rustenburg, which entail reducing its processing capacity in line with taking 230,000oz of platinum production capacity out of the system, Implats is taking an impairment of R9.7bn, primarily against its Rustenburg mines.
The loss far exceeds the swing to a R129m loss in 2014 from a R1bn profit as the company counted the cost of a record-breaking five-month wage strike called by Amcu in the platinum sector that year.
A year earlier, in its 2017 financial year to end-June, Implats took a hefty R7.4bn impairment against the prepayment of royalties it had made to the Royal Bafokeng.
An impairment is recorded when the market value of a company’s assets falls below what they are valued at on the company’s books.
Operationally and at the most basic level, its mining and processing operations made a gross profit for the 2018 financial year, Implats said on Monday, noting it would release its results on September 13.
Implats will report a basic loss of R10.2bn-R11.7bn for the 2018 financial year because of the impairment.
It reported a basic loss of R8.2bn in the previous year.
Stripping out exceptional items, Implats said its headline loss for the year would be R1.2bn -R1.3bn, deepening from the R983m loss the previous year.
Implats said refined platinum production for the year fell 4% to 1.468-million ounces, with problems at one of its furnaces and the maintenance of another hampering output.
However, at a mining level, there was a 1% increase in platinum in concentrate production to 1.57-million ounces.
Mines around Rustenburg, the Marula mine, the Mimosa joint venture with Sibanye-Stillwater in Zimbabwe and Impala Refining Services, which sources third-party material, all had improved performances.
