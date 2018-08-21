BHP declares record final dividend as underlying profit soars

Melbourne — Global miner BHP posted a 33% jump in annual underlying profit on Tuesday on robust oil and copper prices and paid a record final dividend, although it pushed out the timing for some future cost savings.

The world’s biggest miner, which has been focusing on simplifying its business and driving returns to shareholders, said it expected the strong momentum to continue into the medium term.

BHP CEO Andrew Mackenzie reiterated, however, that the miner was "a little more apprehensive" on the short-term outlook, given the trade ructions between China and the US.

"We’ve said … that we’re a little bit more apprehensive about the short-term, but longer term, we still see a lot of strong demand for our products," he told reporters. "And in the meantime we continue to work our productivity so that we can retain margins even in the face of maybe some input inflation and possibly lower prices."

For the year to end-June, underlying profit, which excludes one-time gains and losses, rose to $8.93bn from $6.73bn, just below an estimate of $9.27bn according to 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters IBES.

BHP paid out a record final dividend of $0.63 a share, up from $0.43 a year ago, thanks to free cash flow of $12.5bn, buoyed by a strong operating performance and higher commodity prices.

"A pretty solid result really. I think largely in line with what the market expected," said portfolio manager Andy Forster of Argo Investments in Melbourne.

"Definitely the cash flow was strong, the dividend probably a bit stronger than what we expected."

A cut in productivity gains expected in fiscal 2019 — to $1bn from a previously promised $2bn — "slightly took the gloss off the results", he said, although the miner pledged to make the additional savings in 2020.

BHP also noted some cost creep due to geotechnical issues at its Queensland coal operations, rising fuel costs, and pockets of inflation in labour, but expected productivity gains to offset inflation.

"Across our dramatically simplified portfolio of tier one assets, we see this year’s strong momentum carried into the medium term," Mackenzie said.

Shares in BHP slipped by 0.4% in morning trade to A$33.03 in line with a slightly lower Australian market.

Including one-time charges, profit fell 37% to $3.71bn. These charges included a $2.8bn post-tax charge from the sale of BHP’s US shale oil and gas assets in July, which ended a disastrous seven-year foray into shale.

BHP said it would not make a decision on how to return profits from the sale to investors until it was finalised.

The company also took a $650m charge for the 2015 Samarco dam failure in Brazil that killed 19 people.

Total revenue rose 20% to $45.81bn. Revenue from iron ore mining, BHP’s biggest division, edged up 1.3%, while copper surged by nearly 60%, backed by higher production from its Escondida mine in Chile.

Revenue from its petroleum division grew 14.5% on surging oil prices.

BHP said it cut net debt to $10.9bn, at the lower end of its $10bn-$15bn target.

