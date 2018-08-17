Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Nick Holland on results and the embattled South Deep

17 August 2018 - 09:13 Business Day TV
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Gold Fields released its interim results on Thursday. Headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in flat, but the interim dividend has been halved.

The company’ is trying to turn things around its loss-making South Deep mine, and the more than 1,500 job cuts have overshadowed the numbers.

Mineral resources minister, Gwede Mantashe has said that Gold Fields’ planned action at the mine is a reflection of a leadership failure and has called for new management.

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland spoke to Business Day TV about the numbers and the effect the current operating environment has on the company’s ability to perform.

