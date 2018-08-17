Companies / Mining

INTERIM RESULTS

Sishen helps lift Exxaro dividend

17 August 2018 - 05:02 Lisa Steyn
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Exxaro’s decision to almost double its dividend might have improved shareholder optimism on coal’s prospects, but it is in fact a passive investment in iron ore that provided the fillip for investors.

The dividend of R5.30 a share, as announced by the company in its interim results on Thursday, caused the share price to close almost 8% higher.

The generous payout, R2.30 higher than the last interim dividend, is because of Exxaro’s new policy to pass on returns from the coal miner’s 21% black empowerment stake in Kumba’s Sishen Iron Ore Company.

The Sishen dividend contributed more than R1.2bn, 63%, to the R1.9bn interim dividend.

Previously, Exxaro’s dividend was based on a cover ratio of 2.5 to 3.5 times core attributable group earnings. But now it passes on the dividend from Sishen as well as a dividend based on a targeted cover ratio of 2.5 to 3.5 times core attributable earnings from the coal business.

"Exxaro previously reinvested the cash in the business, but now we are in a position where we can grow and still give money back to shareholders", said FD Riaan Koppeschaar.

Apart from the Sishen boon, Exxaro’s business performed well in the first half of the year, supported by an uptick in coal prices. Revenues were up 14% to R12.3bn for the six months ended June 30. Net operating profit grew 7% to R3.1bn in the period.

The "pleasing" results came despite three business units coming to end of life, said Nombasa Tsengwa, executive head of coal operations.

Exxaro’s interims reported the price per ton for exports was $79, compared with $65 in the first half of last year, although offset by a stronger average spot exchange rate of R12.30/$ recorded for the first half, compared with R13.20/$ in the comparative period.

"Coal has done better than expected this year," said Stephen Meintjes, head of research at Momentum Securities.

Tsengwa said the performance was improved by coal sales due to a ramp-up at Eskom’s Medupi power station, which required higher commercial volumes at Exxaro’s Grootegeluk operation.

Exxaro said it would continue pursuing a possible "flip up" in its shareholding in Sishen, to convert this to equity in the listed holding company, Kumba Iron Ore.

Exxaro expects to expand thermal coal production in SA from about 45Mt in 2018 to more than 60Mt in 2022.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Gold Fields falls into loss, halves its interim dividend

Analysts grill CEO Holland at results presentation about failure to make South Deep mine profitable
Companies
16 hours ago

South32 buys remaining stake in Arizona Mining

South32 is another major mining company stepping back from the South African coal sector
Companies
3 days ago

Pan African’s inaugural gold from Elikhulu marks another step on the path to cheaper production

The company is shifting its source of gold from underground mining to cheaper and safer tailings retreatment operations
Companies
18 hours ago

Bank unhappy with Gold Fields ‘debacle’

Questions latest attempt at South Deep revival; Project has already cost investors R32bn
Companies
2 days ago

Exxaro almost doubles interim dividend as higher coal prices boost bottom line

Coal sales benefited from higher demand from Eskom’s Medupi power station, while a stronger rand diluted the gains from higher export prices ...
Companies
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyabonga Gama is in Transnet's departure lounge: ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Standard Bank rewards shareholders with bigger ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Naspers sheds R121bn in market value on Tencent’s ...
Companies
4.
Tiger Brands shares fall sharply as it warns of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
How CEO Siyabonga Gama wound up in Transnet's ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Exxaro almost doubles interim dividend as higher coal prices boost bottom line
Companies / Mining

Exxaro bullish over coal for 2018
Companies / Mining

Local market underpins growth for coal miner Exxaro
Companies / Mining

Exxaro explores renewable energy and water
Companies / Mining

Exxaro Resources eyes Optimum’s export entitlement
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.