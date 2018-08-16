News Leader
WATCH: What the department of mineral resources wants mining companies to know
16 August 2018 - 09:19
The department of mineral resources says it has noticed a worrying trend with mining companies ignoring due processes and briefing the department only as a formality, which leaves no room for meaningful engagement.
This following announcements of job cuts from Impala Platinum and Gold Fields.
Director-general at the department Thabo Mokoena spoke to Business Day TV about some of the department’s concerns.
