WATCH: What the department of mineral resources wants mining companies to know

16 August 2018 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Miners at Gold Fields' Driefontein mine, west of Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN
The department of mineral resources says it has noticed a worrying trend with mining companies ignoring due processes and briefing the department only as a formality, which leaves no room for meaningful engagement.

This following announcements of job cuts from Impala Platinum and Gold Fields.

Director-general at the department Thabo Mokoena spoke to Business Day TV about some of the department’s concerns.

