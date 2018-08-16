Price fall adds to long-suffering platinum industry’s woes

The rand, which weakened with other emerging-market currencies this week, was trading at R14.60/$ on Wednesday. Still, this is not enough to fully compensate and in rand terms the metal price was 3.3% lower since Monday.

"Overall, things don’t look too bad, but they aren’t sustainable either," Davis said.

Avior Capital analyst Wade Napier noted other commodities, like copper and gold, have been affected by the news of sanctions against Turkey. Both have, however, seen prices dropping for several months.

The platinum price has been markedly low in the face of muted demand for the metal. The price dropped below its long-term average of $900/oz in mid-May and ever since early August 2017 has crept closer to the $800/oz edge.

SA has the largest global platinum reserves and is the largest producer of the metal, accounting for more than 70% of mined platinum. But the industry has oversupplied the world market.

According to a platinum group metals market report by Johnson Matthey, platinum supply in 2018 was forecast to be 6-million oz, while total demand would be 7.76-million oz.

However, the industry remains in surplus because of recycled platinum, which adds 2-million oz to supply.

The problem is above-ground stocks, Cadiz Corporate Solutions director of mining Peter Major said.

"Over 350-milliom oz have been produced since 1940 and most of it is still out there. It’s too tough to destroy, it just keeps getting used over and over again." While the spat between Turkey and the US may have triggered the drop in commodity prices this week, it is not the key factor, FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Wayne McCurrie said. Instead interest rates are rising and are expected to slow global growth, which means commodity prices will be less supported.

steynl@businesslive.co.za