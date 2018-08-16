Companies / Mining

Price fall adds to long-suffering platinum industry’s woes

16 August 2018 - 05:02 Lisa Steyn
Picture: ISTOCK
The long-suffering platinum industry was dealt another blow this week when the metal price hit its lowest level in a decade as investors fled commodities.

South African producers Impala Platinum and Lonmin have already embarked on major restructuring and job cuts in the face of persistently low platinum prices in recent months. But since Monday the price slipped below $800/oz, a level last seen in 2008, after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against Turkey. This action did not just affect the lira, but emerging-market currencies in general as well as commodity prices.

By Wednesday platinum was trading at $760/oz.

The lower platinum price will put pressure on SA’s already stretched producers, which sell the metal at the dollar price.

Liberum mining analyst Ben Davis said the situation is helped by the accompanying rand weakness and the strength in the price of rhodium, a by-product of platinum mining that is in high demand.

The rand, which weakened with other emerging-market currencies this week, was trading at R14.60/$ on Wednesday. Still, this is not enough to fully compensate and in rand terms the metal price was 3.3% lower since Monday.

"Overall, things don’t look too bad, but they aren’t sustainable either," Davis said.

Avior Capital analyst Wade Napier noted other commodities, like copper and gold, have been affected by the news of sanctions against Turkey. Both have, however, seen prices dropping for several months.

The platinum price has been markedly low in the face of muted demand for the metal. The price dropped below its long-term average of $900/oz in mid-May and ever since early August 2017 has crept closer to the $800/oz edge.

SA has the largest global platinum reserves and is the largest producer of the metal, accounting for more than 70% of mined platinum. But the industry has oversupplied the world market.

According to a platinum group metals market report by Johnson Matthey, platinum supply in 2018 was forecast to be 6-million oz, while total demand would be 7.76-million oz.

However, the industry remains in surplus because of recycled platinum, which adds 2-million oz to supply.

The problem is above-ground stocks, Cadiz Corporate Solutions director of mining Peter Major said.

"Over 350-milliom oz have been produced since 1940 and most of it is still out there. It’s too tough to destroy, it just keeps getting used over and over again." While the spat between Turkey and the US may have triggered the drop in commodity prices this week, it is not the key factor, FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Wayne McCurrie said. Instead interest rates are rising and are expected to slow global growth, which means commodity prices will be less supported.

steynl@businesslive.co.za

Embattled gold falls to 18-month low

Bullion slips to its weakest level since January 2017 as the dollar hits a more than 13-month peak on demand emerging from concerns about Turkey
Markets
1 day ago

Bold steps put Implats on new trajectory

The world’s second-largest platinum miner is the last of the major producers to announce a fundamental shakeup of its workforce and operations
Companies
3 days ago

RBPlat on track with first phase of game-changing mechanised mine project

The mechanised mine will change its cost structure, allowing it to ride out the prevailing weakness in the platinum price
Companies
9 days ago

Policy certainty is the only card SA has left to play to ‘woo foreign funders’

A Deloitte analyst warns that SA has one card to play — policy perception — to attract investment
Companies
8 days ago

WATCH: Implats on its sweeping overhaul

Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s restructuring plans, including cutting more than 13,000 jobs
Companies
12 days ago

Lonmin sees cash as key to Sibanye deal

Lonmin is also selling its 50% stake in Petrozim for $14.75m cash to the National Oil Infrastructure Company of Zimbabwe
Companies
17 days ago

