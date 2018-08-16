Price fall adds to long-suffering platinum industry’s woes
The long-suffering platinum industry was dealt another blow this week when the metal price hit its lowest level in a decade as investors fled commodities.
South African producers Impala Platinum and Lonmin have already embarked on major restructuring and job cuts in the face of persistently low platinum prices in recent months. But since Monday the price slipped below $800/oz, a level last seen in 2008, after US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions against Turkey. This action did not just affect the lira, but emerging-market currencies in general as well as commodity prices.
By Wednesday platinum was trading at $760/oz.
The lower platinum price will put pressure on SA’s already stretched producers, which sell the metal at the dollar price.
Liberum mining analyst Ben Davis said the situation is helped by the accompanying rand weakness and the strength in the price of rhodium, a by-product of platinum mining that is in high demand.
The rand, which weakened with other emerging-market currencies this week, was trading at R14.60/$ on Wednesday. Still, this is not enough to fully compensate and in rand terms the metal price was 3.3% lower since Monday.
"Overall, things don’t look too bad, but they aren’t sustainable either," Davis said.
Avior Capital analyst Wade Napier noted other commodities, like copper and gold, have been affected by the news of sanctions against Turkey. Both have, however, seen prices dropping for several months.
The platinum price has been markedly low in the face of muted demand for the metal. The price dropped below its long-term average of $900/oz in mid-May and ever since early August 2017 has crept closer to the $800/oz edge.
SA has the largest global platinum reserves and is the largest producer of the metal, accounting for more than 70% of mined platinum. But the industry has oversupplied the world market.
According to a platinum group metals market report by Johnson Matthey, platinum supply in 2018 was forecast to be 6-million oz, while total demand would be 7.76-million oz.
However, the industry remains in surplus because of recycled platinum, which adds 2-million oz to supply.
The problem is above-ground stocks, Cadiz Corporate Solutions director of mining Peter Major said.
"Over 350-milliom oz have been produced since 1940 and most of it is still out there. It’s too tough to destroy, it just keeps getting used over and over again." While the spat between Turkey and the US may have triggered the drop in commodity prices this week, it is not the key factor, FNB Wealth and Investments analyst Wayne McCurrie said. Instead interest rates are rising and are expected to slow global growth, which means commodity prices will be less supported.
