Pan African’s inaugural gold from Elikhulu marks another step on the path to cheaper production

Pan African Resources marked a shift in its source of gold from underground mining to cheaper and safer tailings retreatment operations, marking the first gold pour at its R1.74bn Elikhulu project at Evander, Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Pan African has said it is closing its unprofitable underground mine at Evander, with the loss of 1,700 jobs.

It is replacing underground gold with cheaper gold from the large tailings retreatment project, which will deliver 55,000oz of gold a year at an all-in sustaining cost of up to $700/oz, which at the prevailing exchange rate, gives the company gold at a cost of less than R326,000/kg.

The rand gold price is trading at close to R550,000/kg.

"The completion of Elikhulu’s construction and the inaugural gold pour, ahead of schedule and in line with the project budget, is a further significant milestone as we deliver into our strategy of repositioning the group as a low-cost, long-life gold producer," said CEO Cobus Loots.

Pan African is folding its existing Evander tailings retreatment plant into Elikhulu and from December will bump up throughput at the entire tailings retreatment project to 1.2-million tons a month and deliver 70,000oz of gold a year.

Elikhulu will employ 350 people during its 14-year life, during which time it will generate 674,000oz of gold worth R15.5bn in revenue at an assumed gold price of R550,000/kg.

Of that revenue, R1.3bn will go to the government in taxes and royalties, while R5.3bn will flow back into the South African economy from the purchase of goods and services, Loots said.

Pan African operates underground mines and a tailings retreatment project at Barberton, Mpumalanga.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za