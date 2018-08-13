Bold steps put Implats on new trajectory

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has reaped the benefits of moving quickly, realising as far back as 2013 it needed to move fast to get out of traditional deep-level, labour-intensive mining into shallow, mechanised and cheaper mining operations.

The strategy has kept the Anglo American subsidiary firmly in control of its dominant position as the leading source of platinum, with its share price having added more than 20% so far in 2018, giving it a market capitalisation of R114bn.

Amplats was stopped in its tracks by then mines minister Susan Shabangu when it unveiled plans in 2013 to cut 14,000 jobs, stop shafts and consolidate others at its Rustenburg operations.

It subsequently sold the assets to Sibanye-Stillwater, which says it has returned the mines to profit. Amplats has gone from strength to strength and is once again talking about possible growth projects.

Lonmin, world number three platinum miner, has, after lurching from cash crunch to cash crunch and repeated calls on shareholders to bail it out, outlined plans to cut 12,600 jobs over three years at its mines near Rustenburg.

Lonmin, which unveiled the strategy in December 2017, is a takeover target of Sibanye.

Implats has finally taken the drastic steps needed to save 27,000 jobs at six of its mines.

It is, however, running into headwinds from mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu). Mantashe has referred to the "lack of ethics" of Implats’ management, while Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa has threatened to cripple production if the union is not listened to.

Reading through Implats’s results since 2011 the unfolding drama at its Rustenburg mines is easy to track as it struggled to recover from two strikes, safety stoppages, accidents and relentless cost increases.

New CEO Nico Muller has taken the bold steps to put the business on a new trajectory.

Despite talking of the "high barriers to exit" in closing platinum mines, Implats wanted to grow itself out of deepening difficulties, planning for the Rustenburg mines to deliver 850,000oz of platinum from 2018. Since falling from 941,000oz in 2011, the Rustenburg mines have battled to reach anywhere close to those numbers.

A six-week strike in 2012 marked a turning point. It cut output from the Rustenburg mines to 750,000oz of platinum and contributed to a R4bn cash outflow, leaving Implats with just R600m and unable to fund its two new shafts, which will cost a total of R16.4bn.

In 2014, after a five-month strike called by Amcu, Implats’s output fell to 411,000oz at Rustenburg. The slow clawback of production has been marked by deep losses as metal prices turned against Implats, forcing it into R10bn of bond and equity placements to stay afloat.

Mathunjwa distanced Amcu from any responsibility for the developments at Implats. "Amcu cannot be blamed for job losses. We live in the most unequal society. Amcu should be congratulated for attempting to close the gap between the haves and the have-nots," he said. "The main changes in the lives of mineworkers have been brought about by Amcu, and through the five-month strike our struggle managed to ensure that the lowest-earning mineworker is now at least standing at R11,500 per month."

