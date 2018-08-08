Glencore ends a volatile first half with strong profit growth
Debt came down better than expected, and the miner — which returned more than $3bn to investors — plans to fund future returns to shareholders from cash
Glencore has reported positive results for the first half of 2018, with earnings up significantly against a backdrop of a volatile, but ultimately favourable, trading and commodity price environment.
Glencore, which released its results on Wednesday, is the last of the major miners to report its half-year earnings.
CEO Ivan Glasenberg said it was the strength of its diversified business model and commodity mix that delivered a strong increase in net income, of 13%; and a 23% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), to $8.3bn.
"Cash generation remains strong, with funds from operations up 8% to $5.6bn and our balance sheet healthy, with net debt of $9bn," he said.
Net debt came in better than expected, down 16% from $10.6bn reported in mid-2017.
Industrial assets posted a a 26% rise in ebitda to $6.7bn, underpinned by higher prices and the highly competitive cost positions of the Glencore asset base.
The agricultural division was the laggard, with earnings falling by more than half
Glencore’s marketing business provided a strong performance and delivered a 12% increase in adjusted earnings, to $1.5bn, reflecting generally supportive physical market conditions and favourable fundamentals for key commodities.
Its performance was dragged down by earnings before interest and tax from agricultural products, which fell 56% due to weak crop results in Argentina and Australia, and continued margin pressures in the industry.
Given some seasonality and the low base, Glencore said it expected a significantly improved performance from the agricultural business in the second half of the year.
Returns to shareholders are growing, funded by cash generation, Glencore said. On top of $2.85bn of shareholder distributions announced earlier this year, the company recently announced a $1bn buyback programme.
Glasenberg said broader market conditions were likely to remain volatile, but confidence in the business prospects and current share trading levels pointed to a near-term focus on deleveraging, and shareholder returns and/or buybacks funded through cash generation.
"We remain focused on creating value for shareholders through the disciplined allocation of long-term capital," he said.
