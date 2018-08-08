Glencore ends a volatile first half with strong profit growth

Glencore has reported positive results for the first half of 2018, with earnings up significantly against a backdrop of a volatile, but ultimately favourable, trading and commodity price environment.

Glencore, which released its results on Wednesday, is the last of the major miners to report its half-year earnings.

CEO Ivan Glasenberg said it was the strength of its diversified business model and commodity mix that delivered a strong increase in net income, of 13%; and a 23% rise in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), to $8.3bn.

"Cash generation remains strong, with funds from operations up 8% to $5.6bn and our balance sheet healthy, with net debt of $9bn," he said.

Net debt came in better than expected, down 16% from $10.6bn reported in mid-2017.

Industrial assets posted a a 26% rise in ebitda to $6.7bn, underpinned by higher prices and the highly competitive cost positions of the Glencore asset base.