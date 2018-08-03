WATCH: Implats on its sweeping overhaul

Impala Platinum (Implats) has announced major restructuring.

The miner has slashed its future production and may consider selling some of the shafts it plans to close, if buyers can be found.

The move comes as the company grapples with rising costs and weak platinum prices and will result in the loss of more than 13,000 jobs over the next two years.

Implats CEO Nico Muller spoke to Business Day TV about the company’s restructuring plans.