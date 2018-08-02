Companies / Mining

Impala Platinum said to be planning further job cuts

02 August 2018 - 07:18 Zandi Shabalala and Ed Stoddard
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. File picture: TYRONE ARTHUR
Impala Platinum's Marula mine. File picture: TYRONE ARTHUR

Impala Platinum plans to cut jobs and close some of its shafts in SA, as part of a restructuring process to make its struggling mines profitable, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

One source said up to 1,500 jobs could be affected at Implats, the world’s second-largest platinum miner.

The announcement is expected on Thursday. An Implats spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

Implats has been struggling with operational supply issues and low platinum prices, which have made many of its flagship Rustenburg shafts unprofitable.

The miner flagged its intention to restructure and cut up to 2,500 jobs last September and has so far cut about 2,000 positions.

Thursday’s announcement would involve a new round of layoffs.

Layoffs are a politically sensitive issue in SA, where unemployment in the second quarter rose to 27.2%. The country is home to the world’s deepest mines, and supplies 80% of global platinum output.

Platinum prices hit their lowest in a decade earlier this year due to chronic oversupply and falling demand from the automotive industry, where the metal is used in catalysts to cut vehicle emissions.

Reuters

