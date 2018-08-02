AngloGold shares tumble after trading statement misses the mark

AngloGold Ashanti’s share price fell as much as 5.7% to R108.75 on Thursday morning after it issued a trading statement that failed to meet investors’ expectations.

AngloGold said it expected to report on August 20 that it returned to profit in the six months to end-June.

The gold miner said it expected to report interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) of between $0.22 and $0.26 from the matching period’s headline loss per share of $0.22.

AngloGold said it also expected to report basic earnings per share despite $86m impairments and a $67m "derecognition" of its Mine Waste Solutions uranium plant, which is unlikely to be used under current market conditions.

Gold production for the first half of AngloGold’s financial year is expected to decline to 1.629-million ounces from 1.748-million ounces following the sale of its Moab Khotsong and Kopanang mines, and closure of TauTona.

"Production from retained operations for the period is expected to increase by 4% to 1.578-million ounces from 1.517-million ounces. This is due to strong production improvements from Sunrise Dam, Kibali, Iduapriem, Mponeng and Tropicana" the trading statement said.

"International operations contributed 87% and South African operations 13% … to the group’s production from retained operations."