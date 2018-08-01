Companies / Mining

Gemfields site in Ethiopia is invaded, ransacked and emeralds stolen

Its shares fell hard on the news; in June it saw 500 people invade its site, hurting two staff members and forcing an evacuation

01 August 2018 - 17:45 Allan Seccombe
Picture: 123RF/Stock
Picture: 123RF/Stock

Shares of Gemfields fell hard on the JSE after it told investors of an invasion of its exploration tenement in Ethiopia and the theft of emeralds from a safe, as well as the ransacking and looting of its site, with police powerless to help.

It is the second incident in the space of a month.

Gemfields, which operates emerald and ruby mines in Zambia and Mozambique, respectively, said there was an invasion of its exploration site in Ethiopia on Tuesday, with a safe kept inside a shipping container broken open and the gems inside stolen.

"Gemfields has also been advised that the site has seen a significant influx of firearm-bearing illegal miners and handlers," the company said.

Its shares fell in thin trade by 8% to R2.30, giving the company a market capitalisation of R3.3bn. Gemfields did not give a value of the gems taken from its 75%-owned Web Gemstone Mining, which is the company working in southern Ethiopia exploring for gems, including emeralds and sapphires.

Gemfields told the market that at the end of June a "mob" of up to 500 people had invaded its site, hurting two staff members and forcing an evacuation. In Tuesday’s incident, a group of people broke into the premises, looting equipment and instruments in the sorting house, ransacking the camp and stealing the emeralds.

"The police present on the site sought to resist these developments, but were overwhelmed and have since abandoned the site," Gemfields said in a statement. The company gave no information on what the underlying issues were or why it thought its site had been targeted.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Transnet overpaid R509m in train deal
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Pay television market set for radical change
Companies
3.
How Tencent’s big slide hurts Naspers and JSE
Companies
4.
Did auditors turn blind eye at Eskom?
Companies / Energy
5.
De Beers to close Voorspoed mine after failing to ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Torture allegations part of Gemfields legacy
Companies / Mining

Gemfields taken to court over alleged abuses in Mozambique
Companies

Pallinghurst changes focus to shake off mediocre performance
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.