WATCH: Anglo American ready to go ahead with Quellaveco copper mine

Peter Major of Cadiz Coporate Solutions joined Business Day TV with his view of Anglo American's bet on Peru

27 July 2018 - 09:27 Business Day TV
A worker walks past a board outside Anglo American offices in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Anglo American is taking a new bet on Peru, announcing a $5bn copper mine build in the country.

And while this may set it apart from rivals who are choosing to reward shareholders with cash now instead, the jury is out on whether Anglo's move will pay off in the long run.  

Peter Major, of Cadiz Corporate Solutions ,joined Business Day TV with his view on the strategy.

