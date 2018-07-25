Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Kumba rewarded investors despite facing daunting headwinds

25 July 2018 - 10:46 Business Day TV
A clump of iron ore from a mine. Picture: REUTERS
Kumba Iron Ore, the world’s fourth-largest iron-ore producer, released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting total revenue down 9% and headline earnings dropping nearly 35% to about R3bn due to disrupted logistics, weak prices and a stronger rand.

But the company will pay shareholders a dividend of R14.51 per share due to its new dividend policy.

Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi spoke to Business Day TV to give some of the detail behind the numbers.

