WATCH: How Kumba rewarded investors despite facing daunting headwinds
25 July 2018 - 10:46
Kumba Iron Ore, the world’s fourth-largest iron-ore producer, released its interim results on Tuesday, reporting total revenue down 9% and headline earnings dropping nearly 35% to about R3bn due to disrupted logistics, weak prices and a stronger rand.
But the company will pay shareholders a dividend of R14.51 per share due to its new dividend policy.
Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi spoke to Business Day TV to give some of the detail behind the numbers.
