WATCH: How Amplats rewarded its patient investors

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s largest platinum miner, released its interim results on Monday.Profit has surged 350%, driven by the company’s restructuring and mechanised mining efforts.

The company has declared an interim dividend of R3.74 per share, the second payout in seven years. The company also announced that it has acquired a 39% stake in Glencore’s mechanised platinum mine, Mototolo.

CEO Chris Griffith spoke to Business Day TV and provided some context and detail for the numbers.