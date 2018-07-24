Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Amplats rewarded its patient investors

24 July 2018 - 09:23 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s largest platinum miner, released its interim results on Monday.Profit has surged 350%, driven by the company’s restructuring and mechanised mining efforts.

The company has declared an interim dividend of R3.74 per share, the second payout in seven years. The company also announced that it has acquired a 39% stake in Glencore’s mechanised platinum mine, Mototolo.

CEO Chris Griffith spoke to Business Day TV and provided some context and detail for the numbers.

Anglo American Platinum CEO Chris Griffith talks to Business Day TV about the miner’s interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

