Harmony is already seeing benefit from buying Moab Khotsong

23 July 2018 - 08:13 Allan Seccombe
A miner works underground at a Johannesburg gold mine. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
The addition of Moab Khotsong as part of a $300m deal with AngloGold Ashanti boosted Harmony’s full-year gold output, helping to lower group costs and boost grades.

Harmony, which has a suite of old gold mines nearing the end of their lives, purchased Moab Khotsong to do precisely what has unfolded in the four months it has owned the mine: bring good quality production into the company’s portfolio.

Harmony said on Monday it had achieved 1.228-million ounces of gold for its financial year to end-June, higher than the guidance of 1.18-million ounces it had put into the market.

Moab Khotsong contributed the lion’s share of the increased production in SA, where output shot up by 14% during the year. Moab accounted for 105,900oz in the four months it has been in Harmony, or 10 percentage points of the 14% increase.

Harmony made no mention of its Hidden Valley mine in Papua New Guinea in its brief production update ahead of full financial results on August 21.

In an April presentation, Harmony showed that if both its newly restarted Hidden Valley mine and Moab were included in its interim results, operating free cash flow would have been 51% higher than the $017m it generated, coming in at $162m.

Hidden Valley is a 180,000oz-a-year gold mine, while Moab will deliver 250,000oz, with both mines having an all-in sustaining cost of below $950/oz.

Harmony said its all-in sustaining costs were forecast to be below the targeted R520,000/kg.

Harmony has a hedging strategy in place ensuring a wide profit margin on a portion of the gold it produces.

Less than 20% of SA’s gold mines profitable

Just six out of 26 gold mines make money, but Solidarity says the Minerals Council is trying to motivate for low wage hikes
4 days ago

Déjà vu as gold mine firms face the same spat Amplats saw off

Labour union Amcu makes the same demands involving provident funds as wage talks get under way
10 days ago

Another miner dies at Harmony Gold

A fall of ground seismic event claimed the life of a miner at the company’s Kusasalethu mine in Carletonville on Tuesday morning
12 days ago

Minerals Council says 75% of SA’s gold mines unprofitable

The gold sector starts wage talks against backdrop of mine closures and a jobs bloodbath
12 days ago

