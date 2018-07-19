ArcelorMittal’s share price jumps after announcing return to profitability

Steel maker ArcelorMittal’s share price rose as much as much as 5% on Thursday morning, after the company announced its headline loss per share would fall as much as 106% for the six months to end-June.

A headline profit per share of between 1c and 9c was expected from the period, or a 101% to 106% change from the headline loss of 203c in the prior period. This was largely due to a reclassification of the company’s equity accounted investment in Macsteel, an asset the group is holding for sale.

The company’s loss per share was expected to decrease to a range of 142c to 152c, or a 25% to 30% change.

ArcelorMittal had said previously it planned to sell its 50% stake in the Netherlands-based Macsteel for as much as R2.8bn, intending to use the proceeds to bolster its balance sheet and pursue new investments. However, the group has come under pressure from a strengthening dollar, weak local demand, and an influx of cheap imports into SA, saying in February that it expected sales volume in SA to remain flat in 2018.

The company also warned about material uncertainty regarding both its local investments, as well as the steel industry as a whole, continuing to operate without significant structural change. This was due to import threats, primarily from China.

Export markets, particularly in Africa, were expected to be more resilient with the company intending to restructure its balance sheet, seek new products and markets, and pursue import substitution to mitigate current trading conditions.

The company’s results for the six months to end-June are expected to be released on 1 August.

At 11.22am, ArcelorMittal’s share price had risen 9.64% to R2.73, having earlier reached an intra-day high of R2.79. The group’s share price has lost 29.46% so far in 2018.