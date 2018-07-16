Amplats expects to report more than fourfold rise in earnings

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) expects to report a more than fourfold improvement in its interim headline earnings, and a return to profit in its basic earnings.

Amplats, which is scheduled to release its results for the six months to end-June on July 23, said in a trading statement on Monday morning that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to be between R12.49 and R13.02.

This is up to 457% higher than the R2.85 reported in the matching period.

Amplats said its basic earnings per share were expected to turn from a loss of R4.53 to earnings per share (EPS) of between R7.78 and R8.66.

In next Monday’s results, Amplats said it would book an impairment of about R600m for the recently announced sale of its 33% of Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM) to joint-venture partner Royal Bafokeng Platinum.

It will also book a loss of R800m on the sales of its Union and Masa mines.