WATCH: What it’s like to have wage talks in a time of unprofitability

Gold wage negotiations kicked off on Wednesday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, Uasa and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) will be representing workers.

The NUM is demanding R9,500/month for entry-level surface workers, R10,500/month for entry-level underground workers and a R5,000 housing allowance, while Amcu is sticking to R12,500/month.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Council SA has revealed that 75% of the country’s gold mines are unprofitable, so just how much wiggle room does that leave them with to negotiate?

The council’s head of employment relations, Motsamai Motlhamme, spoke to Business Day TV about the first day at the negotiating table.