Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What it’s like to have wage talks in a time of unprofitability

12 July 2018 - 10:09 Business Day TV
Picture: BAFANA MAHLANGU
Picture: BAFANA MAHLANGU

Gold wage negotiations kicked off on Wednesday.

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Solidarity, Uasa and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) will be representing workers.

The NUM is demanding R9,500/month for entry-level surface workers, R10,500/month for entry-level underground workers and a R5,000 housing allowance, while Amcu is sticking to R12,500/month.

Meanwhile, the Minerals Council SA has revealed that 75% of the country’s gold mines are unprofitable, so just how much wiggle room does that leave them with to negotiate?

The council’s head of employment relations, Motsamai Motlhamme, spoke to Business Day TV about the first day at the negotiating table.

Mineral Council SA’s head of employment relations, Motsamai Motlhamme, talks to Business Day TV about the first day at the negotiating table

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Minerals Council says 75% of SA’s gold mines unprofitable

The gold sector starts wage talks against backdrop of mine closures and a jobs bloodbath
Companies
1 day ago

Reality check time for gold mining unions

The gold sector is not attractive for investors anymore
Companies
1 day ago

NUM gets list of demands ready for talks with gold mining bosses

Among its demands are entry-level wages of R10‚500 for underground workers, a housing allowance of R5‚000 and a minimum 35 days’ ...
National
2 days ago

Wage gap closes between skilled and unskilled

Report shows that wage agreements between employers and unions generally outpaced inflation
Economy
7 months ago

Mantashe not keen to scrap Mining Charter

Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe  proposes limited changes and backs teams to discuss transformation and competitiveness
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nene's dare to Eskom unions: show us how SA can ...
Companies / Energy
2.
MultiChoice calls for Netflix to be regulated
Companies
3.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
4.
MultiChoice switched off by SABC demand for ...
Companies
5.
Absa’s new logo makes poor first impression
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.