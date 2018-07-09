Tharisa hits production records for chrome and platinum group metals

Tharisa, a chrome and platinum group metal (PGM) producer, set itself up to meet its full-year production targets after reporting record output of both commodities in its third quarter.

Tharisa, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, operates a chrome and PGM mine near Brits in SA, and has stakes in two exploration projects in both commodities in Zimbabwe.

Tharisa reported record chrome concentrate output of 376,300 tonnes for the June quarter and 39,500oz of the six metals making up its PGM production, with recoveries of both commodities ahead of target.

Quarter on quarter, chrome concentrate output increased by 2.6% and PGMs by 3.4%.

Production of specialty chrome concentrate, which is a premium product, increased by 25% to a record 95,200 tonnes.

"We look forward to delivering on our production guidance for the full financial year and on our growth plans outlined in Vision 2020 in conjunction with the highly prospective projects in Zimbabwe," Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said.

He was referring to the intention to raise Tharisa’s chrome output to 2-million tonnes and PGMs to 200,000oz by 2020 from SA.

For the financial year to end-September, Tharisa has set targets of 150,000oz of PGMs and 1.4-million tonnes of chrome concentrate, of which 350,000 tonnes would be specialty grade chrome concentrates.

During the June quarter, Tharisa realised an average R11,947 an ounce for the platinum group metals it sold, a 4.9% increase compared with the March quarter.

Tharisa sold its chrome concentrate for an average of $193 a tonne, which was 6% lower than the previous quarter, but the company noted prices had subsequently lifted above $200 a tonne.

"Strong stainless steel market fundamentals are expected to continue supporting metallurgical-grade chrome concentrate demand," Pouroulis said. He did not mention specialty grade chrome prices.