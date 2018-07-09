Implats has hard decisions to make as it tries to halt losses at its ageing shafts

The company said in March that the strategic review, announced in 2017, would look at measures to "refocus or close unprofitable areas" and could lead to shafts being closed earlier than planned.

It would be difficult for Implats to avoid cutting its production if prices stayed low, said Rene Hochreiter, an analyst at Noah Capital Markets.

"There isn’t much management can do at this platinum price," Hochreiter said. "They have been surviving on hope but it isn’t a very good strategy."

Implats is not the only one facing difficulties, with about half of the industry’s production estimated to be unprofitable. Rival Lonmin is cutting 12,600 jobs over three years and its future hinges on the speedy approval of a merger deal with Sibanye Gold. Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the top producer, was in a better position than its counterparts after exiting high-cost assets, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

Platinum prices have dropped by more than half since a 2011 peak, as demand for the metal used to curb pollution from diesel cars weakens, partly because of slower sales of the vehicles in Europe. The sell-off in the metal has gained pace in 2018 amid the concern that industrial demand could be curbed as trade tension escalates.

Implats shares have dropped 35% so far in 2018, although it is still only the second-worst performer in the JSE’s five-member platinum mining index, behind Lonmin. Sibanye, which produces both gold and platinum-group metals, is down 47%.