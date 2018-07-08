Delegates call for more changes to SA’s draft Mining Charter

As delegate after delegate voiced concerns about the third Mining Charter draft, it was clear there was a lot of work to be done during the two-day weekend summit to compile final major inputs into the document ahead of it being gazetted in August.

The tone of the summit was set right at the start when one delegate was evicted by police for disrupting proceedings before they had barely begun. Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe quashed the vocal and increasingly angry delegate immediately and warned others against trying something similar.

The summit in Benoni was attended by hundreds of delegates drawn from communities, organised labour, mining companies and a heavy contingent of officials from the Department of Mineral Resources.

The gathering is part of collecting public responses by July 27 to the draft chart issued on June 15.

Mantashe will wrap up the outcomes of the summit on Sunday afternoon.

Since his appointment in February, Mantashe has toured SA to garner a “representative sample” of community input to draw up a new charter as well as engaging in intensive negotiations with the Minerals Council of SA (formerly the Chamber of Mines) to draw up a third iteration of the charter which sets targets for racial transformation of ownership and management of mining companies as well as commitments to communities, labour and suppliers.

The draft charter was welcomed as much-improved compared to the charter gazetted by former mines minister Mosebenzi Zwane precisely one year earlier and which the council had immediately taken to court to have it set aside.

However, before the summit broke into four different working groups a host of speakers from across the spectrum of stakeholders, including analysts and economists, it was clear there were not only a wide range of problems with the contents of the charter but vastly differing views about what should be in it.

Noting municipalities had returned R53bn in unspent developmental funds to central government, lacking the skills to implement projects, council president Mxolisi Mgojo said there should be a revision of a 2001 discussion and tacit agreement from the department to ringfence a substantial portion of royalties, which in 2017, totalled R7bn, towards community projects.