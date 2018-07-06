Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: RBPlat buys Amplats' stake in Bafokeng Rasimone for R1.86bn

Royal Bafokeng Platinum's Martin Prinsloo tells Business Day TV about the deal with Rustenburg Platinum Mines

06 July 2018 - 09:11 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is set to purchase Amplats subsidiary  Rustenburg Platinum Mines' 33% stake in Bafokeng Rasimone mine, at a R1.86bn price tag.  

However, the deal will still allow Amplats access to the mine's production, at a cost.

To go through the rationale behind the deal struck and what this means for its operation in futureis Royal Bafokeng Platinum's chief financial officer, Martin Prinsloo.

Royal Bafokeng Platinum's chief financial officer, Martin Prinsloo, joins Business Day TV to discuss its deal with Rustenburg Platinum Mines to buy a 33% stake in Bafokeng Rasimone Mine.

