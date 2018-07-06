News Leader
WATCH: RBPlat buys Amplats' stake in Bafokeng Rasimone for R1.86bn
Royal Bafokeng Platinum's Martin Prinsloo tells Business Day TV about the deal with Rustenburg Platinum Mines
06 July 2018 - 09:11
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) is set to purchase Amplats subsidiary Rustenburg Platinum Mines' 33% stake in Bafokeng Rasimone mine, at a R1.86bn price tag.
However, the deal will still allow Amplats access to the mine's production, at a cost.
To go through the rationale behind the deal struck and what this means for its operation in futureis Royal Bafokeng Platinum's chief financial officer, Martin Prinsloo.
