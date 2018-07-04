Companies / Mining

Glencore takes R100bn knock on US subpoena

Justice department summons for documents under laundering and anticorruption laws

04 July 2018 - 05:15 Lisa Steyn
Ivan Glasenberg. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Ivan Glasenberg. Picture: BLOOMBERG

Commodities behemoth Glencore had more than R100bn of its market value wiped out on news that the US department of justice has subpoenaed it for documents under that country’s money laundering and anticorruption laws.

Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg took a knock of about R6.6bn to his net worth on the day. After Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund, Glasenberg, a South African-born billionaire, holds the largest equity stake in the company, which has plans to expand in SA.

The well-connected Glasenberg counts President Cyril Ramaphosa as one of his close associates, as Ramaphosa’s former investment vehicle, Shanduka, which has since merged with Pembani, is Glencore’s local empowerment partner on a number of mining projects.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Glencore takes R100bn knock on US subpoena

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Steinhoff rallies on buoyed sentiment
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Reserve Bank denies investigation into Capitec’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Reserve Bank denies investigation into Capitec’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Absa cuts number of executives at banking unit
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Daily formerly known as The New Age to shut down
Companies

Related Articles

Glencore shares dive as African troubles escalate dramatically
Companies

DRC court suspends hearing on Glencore share dispute
Companies

NEWS ANALYSIS: Glencore’s ‘DRC discount’ has a new name after US subpoena
Companies

Glencore CEO at home with Cyril Ramaphosa
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.