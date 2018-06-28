Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: What Sibanye-Stillwater plans to do to improve safety on its mines

28 June 2018 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Picture: HERBERT MABUZA
Picture: HERBERT MABUZA

The death toll at Sibanye-Stillwater has risen to 21 for this year alone and Parliament has called it a national disaster.  

The company plans to have a mine safety summit on Friday to address safety concerns in the industry.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted talks to Business Day TV about mine safety and plans for a summit into the issue

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

Sibanye-Stillwater mine death hammers share, causes uproar

Investigations into fatalities at Sibanye mines are ongoing and will be submitted to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe
Companies
2 days ago

Sibanye's thin executive line under scrutiny after deaths

Leaner management structure may have compromised safety
Business
4 days ago

Sibanye appoints safety expert

The producer is investigating what went wrong at its Driefontein and Kloof gold mines after several fatalities
Companies
7 days ago

Body of last missing Sibanye-Stillwater miner found

A three-day search operation at the Kloof Ikamva mine has reached a sad conclusion
National
14 days ago

Four miners die at Sibanye shaft

Amcu calls for Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in amending mine safety legislations
National
16 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE queries Christo Wiese’s Shoprite share deal
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tekkie Town’s secrets unveiled
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
City of Joburg orders Century to stop building ...
Companies / Property
4.
Investors welcome EOH’s management changes
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Glencore CEO at home with Cyril Ramaphosa
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.