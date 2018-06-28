News Leader
WATCH: What Sibanye-Stillwater plans to do to improve safety on its mines
28 June 2018 - 08:58
The death toll at Sibanye-Stillwater has risen to 21 for this year alone and Parliament has called it a national disaster.
The company plans to have a mine safety summit on Friday to address safety concerns in the industry.
Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted spoke to Business Day TV about the issue.
Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted talks to Business Day TV about mine safety and plans for a summit into the issue
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.