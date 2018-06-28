Companies / Mining

Shareholders to sue Sibanye-Stillwater over fatalities

28 June 2018 - 14:47 Tanisha Heiberg
A US law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Sibanye-Stillwater on behalf of shareholders to recover losses suffered after a spate of deaths at its mines triggered a sharp fall in its share price.

Bernstein Liebhard said in a statement that the suit would deal with "misleading statements" made by the precious metals producer, which has had 21 fatalities on its operations so far in 2018, almost half the total in SA’s mining industry.

The news comes after a fatality at the Khomanani mine on Tuesday morning brought the death toll on company’s premises to 21 since February. This represented almost half of the 45 deaths in the industry over this period.

On Tuesday, Parliament’s mineral resources committee chairman, Sahlulele Luzipo, said it was "high time the company was placed under curatorship". He went further and suggested that the miner’s operating licence should be withdrawn.

While expressing concern on the fatality rates, the unions pushed back at suspending the operating licence, saying many families relied on the mines for survival.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said he was unclear how curatorship would work. National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) health and safety chairman Duncan Luvuno said such a move should be a last resort.

Reuters

With Lisa Steyn

WATCH: What Sibanye-Stillwater plans to do to improve safety on its mines

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted talks to Business Day TV about mine safety and plans for a summit into the issue
6 hours ago

Sibanye-Stillwater mine death hammers share, causes uproar

Investigations into fatalities at Sibanye mines are ongoing and will be submitted to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe
2 days ago

Sibanye-Stillwater’s Lonmin deal gets nod from UK competition watchdog

The £285m deal to create the world’s second-largest platinum miner has taken a step closer but still needs approval in SA
5 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Mine safety alarm is ringing

Who can argue against the view that the deaths have reached ‘disastrous proportions’?
1 day ago

