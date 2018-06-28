Shareholders to sue Sibanye-Stillwater over fatalities

A US law firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Sibanye-Stillwater on behalf of shareholders to recover losses suffered after a spate of deaths at its mines triggered a sharp fall in its share price.

Bernstein Liebhard said in a statement that the suit would deal with "misleading statements" made by the precious metals producer, which has had 21 fatalities on its operations so far in 2018, almost half the total in SA’s mining industry.

The news comes after a fatality at the Khomanani mine on Tuesday morning brought the death toll on company’s premises to 21 since February. This represented almost half of the 45 deaths in the industry over this period.

On Tuesday, Parliament’s mineral resources committee chairman, Sahlulele Luzipo, said it was "high time the company was placed under curatorship". He went further and suggested that the miner’s operating licence should be withdrawn.

While expressing concern on the fatality rates, the unions pushed back at suspending the operating licence, saying many families relied on the mines for survival.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa said he was unclear how curatorship would work. National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) health and safety chairman Duncan Luvuno said such a move should be a last resort.

Reuters

With Lisa Steyn