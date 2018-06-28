Companies / Mining

Local market underpins growth for coal miner Exxaro

28 June 2018 - 10:09 Karl Gernetzky
Coal mining. Picture: SUPPLIED
Coal mining. Picture: SUPPLIED

Coal and heavy-minerals miner Exxaro Resources expects domestic thermal coal sales in the first half to end-June to have risen 11%, but says export sales have fallen 6%.

In an interim update from Exxaro finance director Riaan Koppeschaar, the JSE-listed miner said on Thursday it expected strong domestic demand to continue to underpin growth in the second half of 2018.

The company expects coal production to rise 1.7% during the period, to 23.5-million tonnnes, even as capital expenditure falls 18%. One reason for this was the delayed development of its Thabametsi mine.

Barring any shock, further marginal increases were anticipated in global industrial production, trade and fixed investment during 2018, to support global GDP growth of about 3.4%, compared with 3.3% in 2017, the miner said.

Coal miners supplying Asia are optimistic — but they’ve been there before...

Prices have been on an upward trend since 2016, but Australian miners have already this movie — and want a different ending this time, writes Clyde ...
Opinion
3 days ago

Continued strong economic activity during the first half of 2018, and the momentum of cost inflation in key commodity producing countries, remained supportive for commodity markets, it said.

The domestic market remained strong due to supply shortages for higher-quality products, while sales to Eskom during the second half of 2018 were expected to rise 2%.

Arbitration to resolve contractual arrangements with Eskom at the Arnot mine continue.

Despite geopolitical tension and supply-side reform initiatives in China, Exxaro expects a broadly balanced market and sustainable iron ore prices in 2018, with Chinese steel-production having remained strong during the past six months.

Internationally, coal prices remained strong as demand outstripped supply, the statement said.

Exxaro’s share price has lost 28.12% so far this year, having fallen 0.45% to R116.65 by 10am on Thursday.

Read more:

Jindal Steel & Power’s SA units file for business rescue

Jindal Mining SA, Jindal Africa Investments and Eastern Solid Fuels have all filed notice of voluntary business rescue proceedings
Companies
1 day ago

Gold Fields gains on Moody’s upgrade

Moody’s based its upgrade largely on the miner’s South Deep Mine’s proven gold reserves, which account for about 71% of Gold Fields ...
Companies
21 hours ago

AngloGold Ashanti secures environmental permission for Obuasi mine

The world’s third-largest gold miner says it had cleared another hurdle as it seeks to redevelop the high-grade mine in Ghana
Companies
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE queries Christo Wiese’s Shoprite share deal
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Tekkie Town’s secrets unveiled
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
City of Joburg orders Century to stop building ...
Companies / Property
4.
Investors welcome EOH’s management changes
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Glencore CEO at home with Cyril Ramaphosa
Companies

Related Articles

Anglo American suspends contract with Bahrain Steel after pipeline spills
Companies / Mining

AngloGold Ashanti secures environmental permission for Obuasi mine
Companies / Mining

Jindal Steel & Power’s SA units file for business rescue
Companies / Mining

Gold Fields gains on Moody’s upgrade
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.