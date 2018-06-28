Anglo American suspends contract with Bahrain Steel after pipeline spills

Rio De Janeiro/Dubai — Anglo American has suspended a contract to supply Bahrain Steel with iron ore, the Gulf-based company said, in the latest headache for the miner’s troubled Brazilian project after spills from a pipeline that carries the commodity to port.

The contract is worth nearly $1bn a year, according to Reuters calculations using average realised prices reported by Anglo for its Minas Rio mine in 2017.

Bahrain Steel, which produces iron ore pellets for steel makers, said the London-based miner declared force majeure in April on the contract, which locks in a 20-year supply of 13-million tonnes of iron ore a year.