South32 to add flagship silver-lead-zinc project to its portfolio with Arizona Mining deal

Melbourne — South32 agreed a $1.3bn pact to acquire Arizona Mining to add a flagship silver-lead-zinc project in the US, the miner’s second purchase in two months as deal-making returns to the sector.

Perth-based South32 — spun out of BHP Billiton in 2015 — will pay C$6.20 ($4.70) a share for the 83% of the company that it does not already own, according to a filling on Monday. Arizona directors have unanimously recommended the deal. It is priced at a 50% premium to Friday’s close.

Miners are seeking to strike deals and bolster growth pipelines as they continue to generate strong cash-flow amid firm commodity prices. The value of proposed, pending and completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the sector rose for a second successive year to about $59bn in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Arizona’s Hermosa asset, about 80km southeast of Tuscon, includes the Taylor deposit, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver resource with a forecast mine life of at least 29 years, as well as the silver- and manganese-rich Central deposit, according to filings.

It was a "project that is shovel ready and well-advanced", South32 CEO Graham Kerr said on a conference call.

Adding the prospect would address concern over South32’s growth pipeline and provide a potential replacement for silver output at the ageing Cannington mine in Australia, RBC Capital Markets analyst Paul Hissey said in October following a site visit to Hermosa. The project was "firming as the most compelling growth option in the company’s portfolio", Hissey said.

South32’s deal follows a smaller pact agreed in May to add a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs coking coal project in Australia’s Queensland state.

