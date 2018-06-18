Companies / Mining

South32 to add flagship silver-lead-zinc project to its portfolio with Arizona Mining deal

18 June 2018 - 08:17 David Stringer
A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Melbourne — South32 agreed a $1.3bn pact to acquire Arizona Mining to add a flagship silver-lead-zinc project in the US, the miner’s second purchase in two months as deal-making returns to the sector.

Perth-based South32 — spun out of BHP Billiton in 2015 — will pay C$6.20 ($4.70) a share for the 83% of the company that it does not already own, according to a filling on Monday. Arizona directors have unanimously recommended the deal. It is priced at a 50% premium to Friday’s close.

Miners are seeking to strike deals and bolster growth pipelines as they continue to generate strong cash-flow amid firm commodity prices. The value of proposed, pending and completed mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the sector rose for a second successive year to about $59bn in 2017, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Arizona’s Hermosa asset, about 80km southeast of Tuscon, includes the Taylor deposit, a high-grade zinc-lead-silver resource with a forecast mine life of at least 29 years, as well as the silver- and manganese-rich Central deposit, according to filings.

It was a "project that is shovel ready and well-advanced", South32 CEO Graham Kerr said on a conference call.

Adding the prospect would address concern over South32’s growth pipeline and provide a potential replacement for silver output at the ageing Cannington mine in Australia, RBC Capital Markets analyst Paul Hissey said in October following a site visit to Hermosa. The project was "firming as the most compelling growth option in the company’s portfolio", Hissey said.

South32’s deal follows a smaller pact agreed in May to add a 50% interest in the Eagle Downs coking coal project in Australia’s Queensland state.

Bloomberg

GLOBAL EQUITY FUNDS: A wide range to choose from

It is never a bad time to top up your allocation to global equities
Investing
1 month ago

Anger in SA at Trump’s steel tariffs and local job losses

The tariffs will starve upstream and downstream manufacturers in SA of foreign currency
Companies
1 month ago

South32 to spin off coal business

Eskom’s demand for 51% empowerment ownership of coal suppliers played a role in the decision to separate the thermal coal business, says CEO Graham ...
Companies
1 month ago

South32 appealing Colombia damages ruling

The producer has to pay damages to communities negatively affected by waste emissions
Companies
2 months ago

Fog of trade war is just one of the issues making it hard for Hulamin to plan

Business Day asks CEO Richard Jacob what effect the tectonic trade wars are having
Companies
2 months ago

