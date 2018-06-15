Glencore agrees to resume payments to US-sanctioned Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler

London — Glencore said it will restart royalty payments to sanctioned Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler in a bold move likely to test the company’s relations with the US government and investors.

Glencore, which had cut ties with Gertler after he was sanctioned for alleged corruption, will make the payments in euros using a non-US financial institution, according to a statement on Friday.

A spokesman said the company had discussed the matter with US and Swiss authorities, but declined to confirm whether the US Treasury had given assurances that it would not pursue secondary sanctions.

The commodities trader has a long history with Gertler as its main partner in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where Glencore owns some of the world’s richest copper and cobalt mines.

But Gertler, the heir to a diamond fortune, has attracted scrutiny for his friendship with President Joseph Kabila and allegations of bribery in mining asset sales.

Earlier this week, Glencore and state-owned Gécamines settled their dispute over their cobalt joint venture.