Mitsubishi to put another $600m into Anglo American's Quellaveco project

The Peruvian copper mine offers another example of Anglo's new way of approaching bigger projects

14 June 2018 - 09:27 Allan Seccombe
The Minas-Rio iron-ore mine in Brazil led Anglo American to rethink how it finances big projects. Picture: SUPPLIED
In evidence of Anglo American’s new way of approaching big projects, the global diversified miner has agreed a $600m transaction with Mitsubishi Corporation that will increase the Japanese company’s stake in the undeveloped Quellaveco copper project to 40%.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani has long spoken of looking for joint ventures or partnerships to develop big projects within the company, after the price tag of at least $13bn to buy and build the Minas Rio iron ore project in Brazil, an asset that has yet to be brought to account and which put enormous strain on Anglo’s balance sheet.

Anglo said on Thursday that it had signed heads of agreement with Mitsubishi to increase its stake in Anglo American Quellaveco by 21.9% on top of the 18.1% it already owns in the venture, valuing the business in Peru at $2.74bn.

Various media reports have estimated the cost of building a mine and processing plant at $5bn, and that the project could produce 225,000 tonnes of copper a year.

Anglo has owned Quellaveco since 1992.

The transaction “aligns with our disciplined approach to how we allocate capital”, Cutifani said.

Mitsubishi will buy shares in Anglo American Quellaveco for $500m once the transaction is closed in the third quarter of this year, which Anglo will use to fund part of the cost to build the mine and processing plant.

Mitsubishi will pay a further $50m once the Quellaveco mine achieves ore throughput of 150,000 tonnes a day, and the final $50m once the daily run rate reaches 180,000 tonnes a tonnes.

One of the conditions to conclude the transaction would be the approval of the Anglo board to build the mine.

The decision is expected this year, but with Anglo already having started early-stage development work at the site, the chances are good the project will be approved.

Anglo American said to be likely to sell nearly a third of its Quellaveco project

Japanese trading house Mitsubishi owns 18.1% of Quellaveco, but is looking to increase the stake to just above 30%, one of the sources says
27 days ago

Big miners expected to deliver record rewards to investors

PwC analyst expects record increases in dividends and distributions from leading global mining companies
8 days ago

Anglo to boost coal capacity in Australia

The producer plans to increase processing capacity to 20-million from 16-million tonnes a year
13 days ago

