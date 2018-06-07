Companies / Mining

MINING RIGHTS

Zimplats settles five-year landholding dispute

07 June 2018 - 05:06 Allan Seccombe
Workers return from a shift at Zimplats' Ngwarati mine. Picture: REUTERS
Workers return from a shift at Zimplats' Ngwarati mine. Picture: REUTERS

Impala Platinum (Implats) subsidiary Zimplats has finalised a deal with the Zimbabwean government around a five-year-old demand that the company give up half of its landholding in the world’s second-largest known platinum deposit.

The Zimbabwean government issued a gazette in March 2013 notifying Zimplats, which is listed in Australia, that then president Robert Mugabe intended seizing 27,948ha of land held by the company on the Great Dyke, the largest source of platinum outside SA.

Under the new government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Zimplats has reached a conclusion to the matter, ceding 23,903ha back to the state and dividing Zimplats’s land holding into two disconnected portions.

Implats, which owns 87% of Zimplats, said the agreement was "in support of the government’s efforts to enable participation by other investors in the platinum mining industry in Zimbabwe".

Empowerment

Zimplats returned one-third of its land holding to the government in 2006 in exchange for cash it has yet to receive and empowerment credits.

Before this week’s agreement, Zimplats held about two-thirds of the 100km-long Hartley Complex on the Great Dyke, which contains about 80% of Zimbabwe’s platinum group metals.

The 27,948ha the government set its sights on contained about 54-million ounces of platinum resources.

Implats spokesman Johan Theron declined to say how many resource ounces Zimplats retained in the transaction, which now gave the company mining rights over the life of operations on the remaining 24,632ha it retained.

These mining leases replace the special mining lease held by Zimplats and "secure the operating subsidiary’s mining tenure", he said.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

Big miners expected to deliver record rewards to investors

PwC analyst expects record increases in dividends and distributions from leading global mining companies
Companies
1 day ago

Botswana Diamonds hunts for gems at five sites

The company has promising prospects in SA which are attracting fresh exploration work with modern techniques
Companies
1 day ago

Harmony Gold raises R1bn in share placing to buy AngloGold assets

The share price falls 8.6% after the producer issues 55-million new shares
Companies
17 hours ago

Zimbabwe amends its mining bill to appease foreign mining companies

The companies no longer have to list locally, something that ‘caused panic’ among miners; the new bill also allows the designation of any ...
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Mzwanele Manyi ‘quietly confident’ rebranded ANN7 ...
Companies
2.
Hawks raid MTN over $4.2bn Turkcell lawsuit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Eskom digs in its heels about no wage increases
Companies / Energy
4.
SAA offering pilots and cabin crew to other ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Woolworths steps up action on plastic
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Note to SA’s platinum mines: mechanise or die
Companies

Implats has dropped more than 40% for the year
Companies / Mining

Wary investors shy away from embattled Implats
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.