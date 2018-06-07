Green Scorpions probe Richards Bay minerals company

The Department of Environmental Affairs’s Green Scorpions inspectorate is investigating sludge and waste disposal by heavy minerals company Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) after claims that the firm was dumping "toxic waste" near rural residential areas.

The department says its officials inspected sections of the mining lease area near Richards Bay in May and the company has been asked to provide reports for official review and analysis of sludge toxicity.

RBM, a subsidiary of the Rio Tinto group, has confirmed the inspection and says it will continue to co-operate with the Green Scorpions.

The inspection follows complaints by environmental watchdog group groundWork and the KwaZulu Regional Christian Council.