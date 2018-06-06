WATCH: Why junior miners are tired of being snubbed

Companies / Mining

06 June 2018 - 09:27 Business Day TV
The fourth edition of the Junior Indaba for explorers, developers and investors in junior mining began on Tuesday.

Indaba convenor Bernard Swanepoel has criticised the government and Minerals Council SA for failing to accommodate the needs of the junior mining sector.

He said a one-size-fits-all approach to junior mining development was ill-conceived.

Swanepoel spoke to Business Day TV about the indaba.

