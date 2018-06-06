News Leader
WATCH: Why junior miners are tired of being snubbed
06 June 2018 - 09:27
The fourth edition of the Junior Indaba for explorers, developers and investors in junior mining began on Tuesday.
Indaba convenor Bernard Swanepoel has criticised the government and Minerals Council SA for failing to accommodate the needs of the junior mining sector.
He said a one-size-fits-all approach to junior mining development was ill-conceived.
Swanepoel spoke to Business Day TV about the indaba.
