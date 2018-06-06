Harmony Gold drops 10% after raising R1.05bn to help pay for Moab Khotsong

Harmony Gold’s share price fell on Wednesday after the company said it had placed more than 55-million new shares at a price of R19.12, with the proceeds to partially repay a bridge loan used to fund its recent R4bn acquisition of the Moab Khotsong Mine.

The share placement represents a discount of 11.7% to Harmony’s closing share price on Tuesday, with the stock falling as much as 10.4% on Wednesday morning before losses were pared slightly.

At 11am the gold miner’s share price had fallen 9.28% to R19.65 — or a 2.77% premium to the issuance.

The issuance brings the company’s share capital to about 500.2-million ordinary shares.

Harmony had completed the sale of Moab Khotsong in March, with the transaction also including the nearby Great Noligwa mine.

Of the about R4bn Harmony paid for the mine, $2.66bn had come through its own financial resources of cash and debt facilities, and the remaining $1.33bn through a rights issue, down from the $2.66bn it had originally planned.

Moab Khotsong, near Orkney in the North West, is one of SA’s newest deep-level mines. The acquisition is expected to boost the company’s cash flows by 60% and its underground resource base 38%.